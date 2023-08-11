MGO One Seven LLC Sells 584 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $268.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average of $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

