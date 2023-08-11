Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 22,564 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

