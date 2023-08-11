Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

QCOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

