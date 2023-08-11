Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.