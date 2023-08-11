Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.8 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

