Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $440.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

