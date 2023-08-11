Brighton Jones LLC Buys 846 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $440.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

