Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

