Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,022 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $49,567,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.