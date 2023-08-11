Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $561.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

