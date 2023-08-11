Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 29,512 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

HPE opened at $17.62 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.