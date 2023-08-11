Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 108,244 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108,244 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

