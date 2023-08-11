EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 172.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

