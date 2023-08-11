Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

