Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average is $174.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.