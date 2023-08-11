Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $37,889,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

