MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

GPC opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $145.30 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.