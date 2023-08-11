Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 241 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,878,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,336,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 717,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $79.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

