General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $225.66 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average is $220.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.