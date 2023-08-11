Equitable Trust Co. Invests $220,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

MPWR stock opened at $518.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.77 and its 200 day moving average is $491.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

