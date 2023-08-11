New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after acquiring an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

MAA opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average of $153.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.90.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

