New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,053 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 65,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.