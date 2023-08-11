Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

LULU stock opened at $384.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.85 and a 200-day moving average of $351.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

