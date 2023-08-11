New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 10,338 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $405.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $429.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

