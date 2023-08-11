AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,360 shares of company stock worth $2,722,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ATR opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

