LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 86.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LYB opened at $100.70 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

