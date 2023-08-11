Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

