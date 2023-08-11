Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,006 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

