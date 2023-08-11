AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $126.99.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

