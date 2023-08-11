Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

