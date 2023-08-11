McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 17.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.