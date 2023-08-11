The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 3.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trade Desk by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.