Zeit Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

