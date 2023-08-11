Knuff & Co LLC Sells 925 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $429.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.39. The stock has a market cap of $190.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

