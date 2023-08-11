Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

NYSE RBLX opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 350.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

