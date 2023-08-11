Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,171 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,184,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 415.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

PFG stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

