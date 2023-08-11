Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.15% of Plug Power worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

PLUG opened at $9.05 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

