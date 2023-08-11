Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 396,656 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 119.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,462 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 396,656 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.