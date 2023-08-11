Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

ADP stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

