Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 12,171 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 234,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 109,574 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $127.72 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

