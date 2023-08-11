Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $32.87 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $793.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $742.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $580,412. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

