Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

