Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 332,305.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 63,138 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LEN opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

