Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 912 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,544. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $337.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

