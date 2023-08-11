Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 173.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,653 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

