Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $40,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.06 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.78.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

