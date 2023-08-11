Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

