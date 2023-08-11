Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $430.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

