Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,906 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 268,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

