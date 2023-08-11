Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $136.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inter Parfums

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.